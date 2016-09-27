thoughts
- Pop CultureD.C. Young Fly Reveals His Well-Being Amid Losing Several Loved OnesThe comedian speaks out. By Zachary Horvath
- GramVan Lathan Shares His Thoughts On Festivals Cancelling DaBaby“Stop back flipping to excuse bad behavior” - Van Lathan says. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSlowthai Delivers A Lyrical Onslaught In New Track "Thoughts"Slowthai continues to prove why he is one of the best young artists out of the United Kingdom.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Wayne & Lloyd Join Tory Lanez On "Thoughts"All these thoughts in my headBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesIce-T Seriously Doubts "New Jack City" Remake Will Live Up To Original"New Jack City" served as Ice-T's first major role in a film.By Aron A.
- MusicGayle King Explains What She Thought During R. Kelly's Interview MeltdownGayle King wasn't ready for the interview to end.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Dejected Thoughts: "At War With Depression"Young Thug confides in his followers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRay J Doesn't "Wanna Be A Part Of" The Kanye West & Nick Cannon DramaWas Ray J ever really a part of it?By Chantilly Post
- Music2 Chainz Predicts Nike's Colin Kaepernick Ad Will "Start A Race War & A Purge"2 Chainz really hopes he's wrong.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James On Nike’s Colin Kaepernick Ad: “I Stand With Nike Every Day All Day"LeBron James shares his thoughts on the controversial Nike ad with Colin Kaepernick.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West Shares Tips About "How To NOT Kill Yourself" On TwitterKanye shares part 1 of his guide to avoid killing himself.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone: "I Don't Think I Make The Best Music Ever, I Think It's Just Relatable"Post Malone is admittedly "just a guy with really beautiful, blue eyes."By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Laments Fabolous' Assault Case: "Another Black Family Torn Apart"The Game weighs in on the Fabolous domestic assault controversy. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset & Cardi B Give Thoughts On Paris Hilton’s $2 Million Dollar Engagement RingCheck out Offset & Cardi B's reaction to Paris Hilton's $2 million dollar ring. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFrank Ocean Shares Thoughts On Trump's InaugurationFrank Ocean voices his feelings & opinions toward President Trump & Barack Obama following Friday's inauguration. By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsTy Dolla Sign Shares His Thoughts On The Game & Meek Mill BeefTy Dolla Sign shares his thoughts on the current beef with The Game & Meek Mill.By Kevin Goddard