Charleston White Calls NBA YoungBoy Fans "Mentally R*tarded"

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR at Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Reportedly, Charleston White was banned from going backstage by NBA YoungBoy's team. If true, it explains why White is lashing out.

Charleston White is one of the premier provocateurs on the internet and this week, he's living up to that billing. The social media personality recently sat down with SAY CHEESE! for a two-hour long interview. The title of the video on their YouTube channel reads, "Charleston White GOES ALL IN on why he HATES NBA Youngboy’s tour."

It's a title the teases a lot of explosive and inflammatory comments. Overall, the outlet didn't tell a single lie. At one point in the sit-down, Charleston White sounds off on the rapper's fans, particularly the guys. If you have been on the internet since NBA YoungBoy's tour got underway, you may have seen some emotional clips.

The Louisiana MC is one of the biggest voices in rap today for sure. But some have literally been moved to tears over his tour performances. White believes this is utterly ridiculous, but we will let his words do the talking here.

"Now, I heard you say a lot of good sh*t," he begins per Complex. "Grown men coming together crying. They were not no goddamn crying in no motherf*cking NBA concert. That was a mentally r*tarded male. A mentally r*tarded male trapped in a grown man's body, still embracing his childhood boy decisions."

Read More: The Constant Elevation of GuWop: “Episodes” Closes The Chapter Of ‘06 Gucci Mane

NBA YoungBoy Tour

There is some reported context behind these egregious comments, and they come via Soap Central. Per the outlet and SAY CHEESE! White had his backstage credentials revoked as a result of this interview. What exactly led this to reportedly happen is speculated to be when he taunts YB's dance moves and calls him a 'mama's boy."

It sounds a bit unbelievable and has yet to be confirmed, so take all of this with a grain of salt. Elsewhere in his rant about the MC's Make America Slime Again trek, Charleston expressed his concern for the violence that has and could still take place at his shows.

"We want to prevent crime," he said while wearing a bulletproof vest with "POLICE" embossed on it. "It's called crime prevention and crime intervention. So we know this guy is coming with 50 songs of anger, pain, hurt, and violence, with the possibility of real violence. And him getting upset about something, and making this whole motherf*cking arena tear up some sh*t."

There have been some rough moments on this tour, including a teenage fan getting hit with a felony assault charge. The kid was asked to go back to his assigned seat by a worker at T-Mobile Arena and that set him into a fit of rage. He pummeled the elderly worker, landing punches on his face.

Charleston White Comments About NBA YoungBoy

Read More: Dave Blunts: The Rapper Who Has Become Hip-Hop's Most Desperate Edgelord

