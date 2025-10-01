A Lil Durk fan was filmed yelling "Free Durk" outside of an NBA YoungBoy concert, earlier this week, and the move resulted in him getting jumped by someone in the crowd. In a clip of the incident, the man gets wacked in the back of the head moments after vocalizing his support for the incarcerated rapper.

When Live Bitez shared the video on Instagram, fans in the comments section found the behavior highly disappointing. "Fighting over men who could give a damn about you is insane," one user wrote. Another argued: "Them YB gotta be gay. Crashing out cause say Free Durk. That ain’t even your beef. Now if them boys were strapped and start shooting. Do you think YB would pay for your funeral or your family? I bet you they won’t stand up like that for their girl or their family."

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's feud kicked off after the death of King Von in 2020. They traded shots for a number of years, but in 2023, they appeared to put it to rest. In December of that year, YoungBoy downplayed the seriousness of their issues and claimed that the beef was for "entertainment" purposes.

NBA YoungBoy "Make America Slime Again Tour"

This week's altercation occurred while YoungBoy has been performing on his Make America Slime Again Tour, which kicked off back in September. He'll continue to perform through November, wrapping up with a show in Seattle, Washington. Across the total of 45 shows, he's bringing along DeeBaby, K3, Lil Dump, NoCap, Offset, and Toosii as supporting acts.