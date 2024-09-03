50 Cent Explains Why Lil Durk Now Has A Leg Up In NBA YoungBoy Beef

50 Cent has seen it all.

50 Cent is one of the biggest artists to ever grace hip-hop. Furthermore, he is someone who was able to become a mogul through various business ventures. From his humble beginnings until now, Fif has seen a lot. He has been in his fair share of rap beefs, and he has also been tapped into the streets. Consequently, he has the cache to speak on a myriad of different topics. One such topic just so happens to be the feud between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy.

Durk and YoungBoy have not been on great terms. Although Durk is trying to turn the page on rap beef and the lifestyle that comes with it, there are certainly some people who haven't forgotten. While appearing on Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie and Wallo, Fif offered up his full-fledged opinion on the Durk and YoungBoy situation. Below, you can hear all of 50 Cent's comments, which explain how Durk is in a better position to win.

50 Cent Weighs In

As 50 Cent argues, because YoungBoy is locked up, he won't be able to collaborate with other artists. Meanwhile, Durk can get out there, mingle, and make records with a whole plethora of artists. Moreover, when artists are locked up for a long time, fans tend to forget about them. Sure, there will be people reminiscing for the old days, but amongst the general public, YoungBoy could ultimately fade into obscurity while Durk continues to build ground. It's an interesting take, and only time will tell whether or not he is correct.

Let us know what you think of this analysis from 50 Cent, in the comments section down below. Do you believe he has a point about the Lil Durk and YoungBoy situation? How do you feel about the current legal issues for YoungBoy? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

...