50 Cent Recalls Passing On Signing Desiigner After Learning Some Crucial Information

WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.
50 Cent may have dodged a disaster.

50 Cent is a mogul in the music world and he knows how to find talent. Overall, with his years of experience in the game, he can tell within a few minutes whether or not an artist can be a star. Consequently, when it comes to signing new talents, he has to make some pretty tough decisions. For instance, back in 2016, he decided not to sign Desiigner following his smash hit "Panda." As we all know, Desiigner ended up signing to Kanye West and subsequently faded into obscurity.

While speaking to Gillie and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Fif made some interesting comments about Desiigner and the mad dash that ensued to sign the star. 50 Cent says he took a meeting with him and was ready to put ink on the paper, however, when he asked Desiigner about his other songs, the artist had no answer. This is because he only had one song. Fif saw this as a massive red flag and ended up passing on the artist.

50 Cent Made The Right Choice

Knowing what we know now, this was probably for the best. Desiigner never became a bonafide superstar. Furthermore, he ultimately got into legal trouble when he exposed himself on a plane. When you put all of this together, it can be said that Fif dodged a bullet. While Desiigner has made attempts at a comeback, so far, they have mostly fallen short.

Let us know how you feel about this revelation from 50 Cent, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Desiigner would have had a better career if he signed with 50 Cent? Or was his downfall going to be inevitable? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

...