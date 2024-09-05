50 Cent Makes Grand Revelation About Dating While Celibate

Speak your truth, Fif!

50 Cent recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (September 4), part of a pretty active press run as of late. For example, he also appeared on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, where he talked about his idea of what a "gangster lifestyle" is and a whole lot more. However, this new convo with Colbert saw Fif talk about something that he hasn't touched much upon since the start of the year: his celibacy. He announced this move at the top of 2024, and in this new interview, the host asked whether he was really celibate.

"When you calm down, you can focus," 50 Cent answered indirectly when it comes to his celibacy. "It’s been good, I’ve been good to me." "That’s when things start getting complicated,” he responded when Colbert asked how he made so much money without "motivating factors in our evolutionary biology" being an influence. “Things start getting confusing because people coming for different reasons." Of course, we know that the G-Unit mogul has made money for a long time, as a possible "CEO war" with Dame Dash might prove in the near future.

50 Cent On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Elsewhere, though, 50 Cent also spoke on the positives of celibacy when it comes to his dating life. "If you go on a date but you have no interest in anything, I can see you now," he remarked on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I said, 'Goddamn girl, you fine but you ain’t got nothing going on.'" Colbert also asked the Power creative whether he ever married or has plans to do so in the future. "I’m safe, I’m not a happy hostage," he replied. "I’m free. I’ve made some mistakes, just not that one."