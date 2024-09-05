50 Cent Makes Grand Revelation About Dating While Celibate

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: 50 Cent performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
Speak your truth, Fif!

50 Cent recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (September 4), part of a pretty active press run as of late. For example, he also appeared on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, where he talked about his idea of what a "gangster lifestyle" is and a whole lot more. However, this new convo with Colbert saw Fif talk about something that he hasn't touched much upon since the start of the year: his celibacy. He announced this move at the top of 2024, and in this new interview, the host asked whether he was really celibate.

"When you calm down, you can focus," 50 Cent answered indirectly when it comes to his celibacy. "It’s been good, I’ve been good to me." "That’s when things start getting complicated,” he responded when Colbert asked how he made so much money without "motivating factors in our evolutionary biology" being an influence. “Things start getting confusing because people coming for different reasons." Of course, we know that the G-Unit mogul has made money for a long time, as a possible "CEO war" with Dame Dash might prove in the near future.

Read More: 50 Cent Explains Why Lil Durk Now Has A Leg Up In NBA YoungBoy Beef

50 Cent On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Elsewhere, though, 50 Cent also spoke on the positives of celibacy when it comes to his dating life. "If you go on a date but you have no interest in anything, I can see you now," he remarked on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I said, 'Goddamn girl, you fine but you ain’t got nothing going on.'" Colbert also asked the Power creative whether he ever married or has plans to do so in the future. "I’m safe, I’m not a happy hostage," he replied. "I’m free. I’ve made some mistakes, just not that one."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent's earlier comments on Gillie and Wallo's podcast led to a full-on diss track from Desiigner. "N***as talking that 50 Cent, I be talking 50 mil,” he raps on the cut, responding to Fif's story about not wanting to sign him when he started to blow up. “I got signed to Kanye, lil' n***a, you was never worth a deal.”

Read More: 50 Cent Claims He's "Best Friends" With Fat Joe Despite Years Of Feuding

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...