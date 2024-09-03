50 Cent Isn't Interested In Being "Tough" And Has A Different Idea Of The "Gangster" Lifestyle

Pittsburgh Pirates v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 30: Rapper 50 Cent looks off prior to the game between the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park on July 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
50 Cent is more focused on not having to answer to other people.

50 Cent shared a clip from his recent interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game on Instagram on Monday in which he discusses the idea of a “gangster” lifestyle and being “tough.” He explained to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo why he doesn't care about being tough. “A Million dollars worth of game right there,” he captioned the clip.

“Tough is never what you said,” he told the two hosts. “It’s always what you did. So, we know tough n****s, we know people who do this sh*t but it usually leads to them living a tough life. It starts a cycle of tough sh*t. And no matter how tough their act is, if they do some brazen sh*t, they getting ready to go to the home of the boldest.” From there, 50 explained his feeling on appearing tough. “Tough is not my goal man,” he continued. “I don’t care about that sh*t. You know what’s Gangster to me, is to live the way you want to live. To not have to answer to people to change things.” 

50 Cent Speaks During Invest Fest In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

It’s far from the only headline 50 has made from his comments throughout the viral interview. He also discussed making his first million dollars by signing with Eminem and Dr. Dre and trolled Dame Dash for his reaction to that news. On top of that, he revealed that he’s spent over $24 million on legal fees throughout his career. 

50 Cent Speaks On The Idea Of A "Gangster" Lifestyle

Check out the latest clip from 50's appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game below. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

