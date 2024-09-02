50 Cent Reveals The Absurd Amount He's Spent On Legal Fees Over The Years

50 Cent has racked up the legal fees over the years.

50 Cent says he's spent over $24 million on legal fees throughout his career. He discussed the various troubles he's faced during an appearance on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. He's proven time and again that he's not afraid of taking legal action over his grievances.

"I've spent $24 million in my career, so far. I can't wait till I get rich. Just on lawyers," 50 revealed. "I've spent $24 million in my career on legal fees." From there, he explained that he doesn't even have a manager and instead relies on a "general council." He explained: "Why would I need you to manage me for? I've done every deal a 100 f**king times. They all want to work at a percentage and you want a percentage from me? You didn't build this, I built this."

50 Cent During A Trip To Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 5: Recording Artist Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, listens while lawyer Ben Crump speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol as they meet with lawmakers about Black entrepreneurship on June 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. Jackson, a rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman, has invested in luxury liquor, apparel, video games, book publishing, electronics, boxing promotion, and dietary supplements. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The topic of legal fees wasn't the only time money was brought up on the show. 50 also recalled landing his first million-dollar deal with Eminem and Dr. Dre. In doing so, he noted that Dame Dash scoffed at 50 celebrating the situation and downplayed the value of $1 million at the time. In turn, 50 joked about Dame's current financial drama. “The only person that pointed out that a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash, and he has no money now," he said. "'That ain’t no money. After you get a watch, a chain, you look out for the homies and you do this, that and the third… it’s nothing.' And I was like, ‘N***a, I’m from 134th Street. A million dollars is a lot of money.’ I’m thinking I hit the lotto! How you gonna say it’s no money? I just never forgot that because of how it felt.”

50 Cent Speaks With Gillie & Wallo