million dollaz worth of game
- MusicKevin Gates Reveals Just How Far He'll Go To Practice Semen RetentionKevin Gates is very passionate about the topic.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" A Media Outlet And Not "Just A Podcast," Gillie Da Kid ArguesGillie felt that people were disrespecting the work he has done. By Ben Mock
- MusicJoe Budden Won't Return To Gillie & Wallo's "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" PodcastThis isn't the result of renewed beef after a squashing, but rather the result of not wanting to beat a dead horse for content's sake.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Baby Vows To Bring $5M Cash To Gillie Da Kid & Wallo's PodcastGillie says Lil Baby is "rich rich."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKai Cenat Defends The Bronx Against Gillie & Wallo After They Call It DirtyNo one hates New York quite like New Yorkers, but when people from other states join the fun, no one defends New York like New Yorkers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPooh Shiesty Says Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & Don Trip "Held Him Down" In PrisonPooh Shiesty has realized who has his back in the music industry while in prison.By Cole Blake
- MusicWallo Gets Emotional Reflecting On Telling Gillie Da Kid His Son Passed AwayWallo discussed having to deliver the news himself.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRod Wave Tells Gillie & Wallo That Drake Is Dream Collab, They Call His Team To LinkThe soul-rap star had a phone call with Drake's team during "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game," so Wallo and Gillie certainly gave him his money's worth.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDaBaby Speaks On Not Feeling Entitled Due To His Come-UpHis hard work early on meant that he got used to not getting love, respect, and acclaim for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music03 Greedo, Gillie & Wallo Debate Whether There's An Old Age Limit In RapShould rappers hang up the mic if they don't make it by 40?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLL Cool J Reflects On Canibus Beef: "I Think It Was More My Fault"LL Cool J says he was wrong for beefing with Canibus.By Cole Blake
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Opens Up About Past Beef With Busta RhymesAdmitting when you're wrong shows a lot of growth.By James Jones
- RelationshipsSwae Lee Says Ex-Girlfriend Left Him For A Truck Driver Because He Made More MoneySwae Lee is opening up about the first heartbreak that made him the man he is today in a new chat with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.By Precious Gibson
- SportsGillie Da Kid Hit With Criticism Over Dave Portnoy-Angel Reese ResponseSome felt like Gillie didn't say enough.By Alexander Cole
- GramJ. Prince Calls Offset A "Clown" & "Fake Motherf*cka"The tension is intensifying between these two, and Takeoff's murder is at the core.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Prince Denies Making People "Check In" When Visiting Houston While Discussing TakeoffHe called it "sucka sh*t" to make anyone "check in" when traveling to or touring through the city.By Erika Marie