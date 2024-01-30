Kevin Gates Reveals Just How Far He'll Go To Practice Semen Retention

Kevin Gates is someone who has been known to provide his fans with some unique commentary, to put it lightly. Overall, Gates has consistently said some outrageous things on podcasts and radio shows. From licking his dog's mouth to kickstarting a battery with his bare hands, Gates has said a whole lot. One topic that likes to engage in, is the act of "semen retention." There are some online who believe this act will keep your energy up. It will allow you to unlock a whole new level for yourself.

Of course, this is effectively the messaging behidn "No Nut November," or the immaturely titled community "No Fap." However, if there was anyone to advocate for such a thing, it would have to be Gates. Recently, he appeared on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game where he got to speak on his process when it comes to semen retention. Although he had explained it to Gillie and Wallo before, they wanted an update. As you will hear, Gates is fairly realistic about how this has to work when human biology is involved.

Kevin Gates Explains The Process

“You gon’ release every now and then,” Gates said. “You gon’ have a wet dream here and there. I don’t beat [myself] up about it, because anything in your body that need to come out gon’ naturally come out.” He then went on to say that he will even avoid doing orgasms during sex. “Even when I’m with a woman, once she get off, I’m done,” he revealed. Needless to say, Gates takes this practice extremely seriously. He will go to great lengths to make sure he doesn't undo his progress. All-in-all, you can't help but be impressed with his commitment.

Only time will tell if he is able to get more people to try this, the more he talks about it. Let us know your thoughts on what Gates had to say, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

