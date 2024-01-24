Kevin Gates' "The Breakfast Club" Interview Gives "D**k Restriction" Advice & More

Part of Kevin Gates' appeal is his carefree approach to life, which includes writing X-rated raps, not explaining his decisions to others, and moving in alignment with what his spiritual guides tell him. Ahead of his upcoming album, The Ceremony, the father of two has been outside promoting his work. He shared his "Birds Calling" single earlier in January, and now, he's sitting down with The Breakfast Club hosts to reveal what listeners can expect from his next LP.

Besides his music, Gates is also widely known for his wild sexual exploits, which he freely spits bars about. Though it previously looked like he and his wife Dreka had gone their separate ways, she was out in full support of her man at his recent listening party, raising questions about the status of their relationship. On TBC, the "2 Phones" hitmaker spoke of sometimes having to put partners on "d**k restriction," suggesting that his marriage is more open than some thought.

Kevin Gates Likes to Keep it Honest

When talking about his journey as a healer, Gates shared that he's happy to help others when he can. However, not everyone deserves that kind of energy from him – particularly the ones who will revert back to their old ways before long. "I got to put them on d**k restriction," he said, earning a laugh from the hosts. "I start with 90 days," the Bread Winner added after Charlamagne Tha God pressed for more details.

Rapper's Full Interview on The Breakfast Club

If you haven't tuned into Kevin Gates' full interview on The Breakfast Club yet, make sure to get comfy and check it out above if you're in the mood for some laughs. The radio show has been making non-stop headlines lately, from Jess Hilarious' failure to appear as their third co-host in 2024 to Charlamagne and DJ Envy stirring the pot by comparing two R&B icons. Who do you think would make the perfect addition to the table to interview our favourite artists and report on entertainment news? Let us know in the comments, and tap back in later for more celebrity updates.

