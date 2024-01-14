Kevin Gates Stays On His Grind With New Single "Birds Calling"

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Kevin Gates' upcoming album The Ceremony for some time now. He announced the new project back in October, telling fans that it would arrive on December 1. At the time, he gave listeners a taste of what was to come with his track "God Slippers," and later came through with a dramatic accompanying music video.

Obviously, December 1 has come and gone, and fans have yet to hear The Ceremony. Luckily, fans won't have to wait too much longer, as it's now scheduled to arrive later this month. To hold fans over until then, he recently unleashed yet another single from the project, "Birds Calling."

Kevin Gates Drops New Track Ahead Of The Ceremony

"Birds Calling" also arrives alongside a music video, which shows Gates spending time in the kitchen and racking up cash. Sonically, the track is in the same vein as "God Slippers," though he takes a more melodic approach, and incorporates rougher bars. When he's not boasting about his ability to capture the attention of even the most "popular women," he spits about being "on the grind" while staying locked in on "a real bright future."

Kevin Gates' latest single also follows up his fan-favorite collaboration with Sexyy Red, "Yonce Freestyle." The duo teamed up back in November for the expectedly raunchy track, which is also expected to appear on his upcoming album. What do you think of Kevin Gates' new single? Will you be adding "Birds Calling" to your playlist? Are you looking forward to hearing his new album The Ceremony when it finally comes out later this month? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bread Winner brick layer been my reflection

Bring in the load I’ma run off the extra

I'm who they want, everything I do special

Get what you want if you from our section

