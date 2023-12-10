Sexyy Red Twerks To Kevin Gates Collab "Yonce Freestyle"

In a new clip, Sexyy Red is seen getting down to one of her latest collabs, "Yonce Freestyle." She teamed up with Kevin Gates and BG for the expectedly raunchy track, which Gates dropped last month. The hitmaker shows off her signature twerking skills to the single, which is set to appear on Gates' upcoming LP, The Ceremony.

Last week, the pair unveiled a strip club-themed music video for the song. Of course, it also fittingly features plenty of erotic moves. The St. Louis native makes it rain on the dancers in the video, and even does some dancing of her own. Fans figured that a collaboration between Sexyy Red and Kevin Gates would be nothing short of explicit, and clearly, they haven't been disappointed.

Read More: Sexyy Red's Baby Bump Is The Center Of Her New Photos, Shows Off Pregnancy Journey

Sexyy Red Gets Down To Track With Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates is far from the only fellow rapper Sexyy Red has teamed up with in recent months, however. This year alone, she's worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Drake, and more. She joined the Toronto performer on his It's All A Blur tour throughout the year after they sparked dating rumors with a steamy viral photo. The photo featured Drake planting a kiss on her cheek, but they denied that anything serious was going on between them romantically. They did hit the studio, however, joining forces with SZA for their For All The Dogs track "Rich Baby Daddy."

Sexyy Red reflected on how the collab came about during an interview with Billboard last week, revealing that the process was pretty simple. “Me and Drake already was cool ever since he brought me on his tour," she explained. "We talked about doing songs then he put SZA on it." What do you think of Sexyy Red and Kevin Gates' collab? What about her dance moves? Do you think they should team up again for more music? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red Opens Up On How "Rich Baby Daddy" Came To Be

[Via]