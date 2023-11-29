Sexyy Red & Kevin Gates Perform "Yonce Freestyle" Live: Watch

It's no secret that Sexyy Red knows how to put on quite a show, and her most recent performance was no exception. In a new clip, the St. Louis-born hitmaker is seen welcoming none other than Kevin Gates to the stage. Of course, the duo performed their new collab "Yonce Freestyle," and the crowd went wild. She frequently surprises her fans with special guests, also reportedly bringing out Chrisean Rock at one point in her set.

The two artists announced that they were teaming up at the beginning of this month, following months of demands from fans. Supporters suspected that their similarly raunchy styles would make them a match made in heaven. B.G., who just recently returned home from an 11-year prison-stay, also appears on the freaky track.

Sexyy Red Welcomes Kevin Gates To The Stage

This year alone, she's managed to secure collabs with Drake and SZA, Lil Durk, DaBaby, and more. Clearly, the "Pound Town" performer doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Her list of high-profile collabs isn't the only thing continuing to grow these days, however. In the clip, Sexyy Red's pregnant belly is also on full display, though it hasn't kept her from her signature stage antics. Her authenticity and work ethic have gotten her a long way in recent months, but unfortunately, the feedback hasn't been all positive.

She recently dropped off a music video for her new track "Free My N***a," which has sparked a bit of controversy among viewers. The prison-themed video didn't sit right with some fans, who felt that it was insensitive. Regardless, it's racked up hundreds of thousands of listens on Spotify in only a few days. What do you think of Sexyy Red bringing out Kevin Gates at one of her recent shows? Are you a fan of their collab? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

