SZA & Mary J. Blige Comparisons On "The Breakfast Club" Provoke Fans To Speak

The women of R&B don't seem to have quite as much drama as those over in the world of hip-hop, but still, that doesn't mean they don't go through their issues. Most recently, it was comments made by Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club that have music lovers talking about SZA and Mary J. Blige, and whether they're as comparable as the radio hosts made them sound on a recent episode. "Do we appreciate SZA as an artist the way we should?" the former asked the latter. "Yes, absolutely," Envy said without hesitation.

"Do we really?" the Brilliant Idiots host inquired again."I mean, she gets all the radio play and all of that — I feel she can get more awards, which I’m sure she will. You know, the Grammys are next month, so she’ll get those accolades, but do we really appreciate the once-in-a-generation talent she is?" Charlamagne pondered. At this point, Envy reconsidered his initial response, agreeing that though SZA gets radio play, her artistry is overlooked. "[She's] this generation's Mary [J. Blige]," he boldly asserted.

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy Compare R&B Icons Like SZA and Mary J. Blige

Tha God commended SZA for "[doing] things the right way" and maintaining an "air of mystery around her" due to lack of press. While some can see why the two legends would come up in the same conversation (along with names like Beyonce and Rihanna), many others are growing tired of expecting one woman to live up to another's totally unique legacy.

Reactions Flood In Defending Both Women

"They have nothing to do with one another. Like comparing apples to oranges, both good but completely different," one user pointed out in @theshaderoom's comments. "Just let people be themselvessssss. Pleaaaaseeeee," another begged of anyone trying to pit two baddies against each other. Keep scrolling to read more reactions to TBC hosts' comments about SZA and Mary J. Blige, and tell us your thoughts on the debate below.

