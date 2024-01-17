Is Jess Hilarious Co-Hosting "The Breakfast Club"? Even Charlamagne Tha God Isn't Sure At This Point

The Breakfast Club is one of the best-known pop culture radio shows on the air right now, but ever since Angela Yee walked away from the program, listeners are eager to find out who her replacement will be. Jess Hilarious is just one of the media personalities to have stepped in for the Lip Service host in late 2023, and before the year was up, there was even talk of her taking on a full-time role alongside DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God.

Interestingly, Hilarious hasn't been back on the air since sharing the news, leaving us befuddled as to what's next for the TBC crew. Just a few days ago, TMZ caught up with Tha God to ask him some questions, though it seems he's just as lost as everyone else. "Huh?" the Brilliant Idiots host responded as the outlet pressed him for updates. "Jess? I don't know where Jess is!" he insisted, before plugging her iHeartRadio podcast and the stand-up comedy she's still doing. "I guess the better question is, where's our third host?" a female voice behind the camera inquired.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Responds To NBA YoungBoy Diss, Says His Brain Hasn't Fully Developed

Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Jess Hilarious Rumours

"That's a really great question, I would love to know the answer to that. I mean, I just came from downstairs. It was just me and Envy doing the show again. Everybody saw us rotating guest hosts last year," Charlamagne told TMZ. "We said we was gonna start 2024 with a new host, and that hasn't happened yet." He was unable to provide details about any potential renegotiations unfolding, instead claiming ignorance on the whole matter and making it clear he's not interested in bringing in new rotating guests to help out in the studio again.

Jess Hilarious might not be providing answers as to whether or not she'll be on The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, but that doesn't mean she's staying out of the public eye entirely. Instead, the entertainer continues to let her comedic personality shine, most recently teasing Kai Cenat over his reaction to Lil Nas X's "J Christ" single. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Jess Hilarious Clowns Kai Cenat For Lil Nas X "J Christ" Criticism

[Via]