Charlamagne Tha God Responds To NBA YoungBoy Diss, Says His Brain Hasn't Fully Developed

Charlamagne Tha God responded to NBA YoungBoy's diss track aimed at him during Tuesday's episode of The Breakfast Club. In doing so, Charlamagne says he has no interest in pulling up on the rapper and joked that his brain isn't fully developed.

“I ain’t going to no place called Grave Digger Mountain,” Charlamagne said. “[What] the hell I’m doing on Grave Digger Mountain if it ain’t Halloween?” He added: “The young brother said he’s not big on fatherhood. We all should be big on fatherhood. But he’s 24 years old, so his prefrontal cortex hasn’t even fully developed yet. He’ll start thinking rationally once he turns 25, maybe.”

NBA YoungBoy invited Charlamagne to travel to Grave Digger Mountain in a diss track aimed at the podcast host titled, “Act a Donkey." He dropped the song in response to Charlamagne criticizing his recent comments on not being "big" on fatherhood, which he made on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “He has 11 kids, but he’s not really big on fatherhood,” Charlamagne said. “I didn’t know I had to say this, but my brothers, that is wack. What bothers me about statements like this is that NBA YoungBoy talks that gangsta talk in his records. Not only does he talk that gangsta talk, he talks that big-money talk. In the words of Jay-Z, ‘A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.’”

Charlamagne Tha God Responds To NBA YoungBoy

YoungBoy is currently under house arrest at his so-called Grave Diggler Mountain while awaiting trial in a federal gun case. It's set to kick off on July 15. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charlamagne Tha God on HotNewHipHop.

