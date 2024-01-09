NBA YoungBoy Admits He's Not "Really Big" On Fatherhood

NBA YoungBoy says that he's "not big" on parenting. The reported father of 11 made the candid admission during a new interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast published on Monday.

With one of YoungBoy son's climbing on the rapper's lap, Kev described him as a "great father" and asked how important fatherhood is to him. "I'm not really big on it to be honest," he admitted in response. "This is a crazy topic because I'm not the type to sugar coat nothing, but I'm four walls everyday."

NBA YoungBoy Performs With Lil Yachty

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) NBA YoungBoy and Lil Yachty perform onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Fans were not happy with the admission. Responding to a clip of the interview from NoJumper, one user remarked: "Dude has 0 talent. I blame all you idiots who have no ear for good music." Another wrote: "Why would he be ashamed of this when literally nobody holds him accountable and there will always be women ready to give him another one???" Check out YoungBoy's full comments on fatherhood below.

His feelings on fatherhood aren't the only surprising revelation from the interview. Elsewhere in the conversation, he also admitted that he expects to end up back in jail. "I guess that's just my life," he explained. "I don't let it bother me or no s**t like that. You make the bed you lay in." He's currently on house arrest while awaiting trial for a federal gun charge. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

