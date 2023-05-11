fatherhood
- LifeKodak Black's Youngest Child Set To Arrive Following Prison ReleaseCongratulations to Yak and his children's mother, Maranda Johnson.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Poses With His Kids Following Controversial Fatherhood CommentsNBA YoungBoy appears more focused on parenting.By Cole Blake
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Fires Back At Criticism Of His Parenting AdmissionNBA YoungBoy is defending his parenting choices.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Is Charlamagne Tha God's "Donkey Of The Day" Due To Fatherhood CommentsDespite having 11 children, NBA YoungBoy recently admitted that he's "not really big" on fatherhood.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Admits He's Not "Really Big" On FatherhoodNBA YoungBoy pushed back on the idea of him being a great father.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHow Many Kids Does Boosie Badazz Have? 41-Year-Old Still Desires To Expand His Huge FamilyIn a "VladTV" interview, Boosie made it clear that he's still open to becoming a new father all over again.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGucci Mane Is Embracing The Role Of The Family ManGucci touched on family a lot on his new album and in an accompanying interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBlueface Under Investigation By Child Protective Services, Police Called To Rapper's Home Nine Times Since MayWhen authorities saw the viral video of Blue and Jaidyn Alexis' son's in their house with strippers, there was some serious cause for concern.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNe-Yo On Being A Father Of Seven: "It Takes A Village"Ne-Yo says his older children are "over" having a famous dad.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake & Lil Yachty Troll Each Other's Parenting Under Drizzy's Adorable Adonis PostThe 6 God took Yachty's comment a little too seriously, perhaps.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLogic Welcomes Second Child With Wife Brittney NoellCongratulations are in order.By Jake Lyda
- MusicNLE Choppa Refutes Allegations He's A Deadbeat DadNLE Choppa took to Instagram to prove to fans he isn't a deadbeat dad.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture50 Cent Praises Fat Joe For Sharing IG Post For His Son50 Cent labeled Fat Joe's recent IG post the "coolest picture" he's ever posted.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDave East & Papoose Discuss Fatherhood & Postpartum DepressionDave East and Papoose discussed parenthood during a recent podcast appearance.By Cole Blake
- Viral2 Chainz Reacts To His Son Halo Calling Him "Fat"2 Chainz laughs off his son's comments.By Madison Murray
- Pop CultureIce T "So Much More Connected" To Youngest Daughter Than Other ChildrenIce T was criticized for his comments.By Caroline Fisher