Drake Jokes That Adonis Isn't His "Mini-Me" Anymore

Drake says that his son, Adonis, isn't his "mini-me anymore." He discussed fatherhood and his relationship with his son during a livestream with BenDaDonnn, earlier this week, as caught by Complex.

"He's so good at soccer," the Toronto rapper said of Adonis, who turned 8 years old, back in October. This prompted Ben to joke: "What you gonna do when he starts beating you up? It's funny when the son start beating the pop up."

"Get my gun," Drake joked about the situation. Ben answered: "Can't do that. You gonna have to get back in that gym, man."

Drake co-parents Adonis with Sophie Brussaux. The two welcomed him back in 2017. Drake has made numerous public appearances with him in the years since,

Drake's Livestream With BenDaDonnn

In addition to discussing Adonis, Drake also spoke about his upcoming album, Iceman, while streaming with BenDaDonnn. At one point, Ben tried to get a release date for the project by joking: “'When the f*ck is you dropping the album, ugly ass n***a?' Chat, y’all gotta chill." Drake replied: “Nobody said that... See, he’s clip farming. He’s a clip farmer. Nobody even said that, bro. Nobody said that.”

Despite shutting him down, Drake did later provide some more insight as to what's going on with the album. "I'm going on a last recording trip... There's plenty to talk about. We'll talk about it," he said on a more serious note. "Iceman coming soon, y’all boys better duck and get out the way.”

Elsewhere during the livestream, Drake revealed that he purchased the blue Bentley that Quavo gifted to Saweetie when they were still dating and gave it back to the Migos rapper. "You remember when the Saweetie Bentley was going viral?" Drake asked. "There was an ice blue Bentley. It was Saweetie's car. Quavo had gotten it for her. I saw it for sale somewhere, and this is when we were first on Stake, and paper was just running... I was like, 'Imma buy that back for my dog. I kind of tried to do the same thing where I invited him over like, 'Yo, come over. There's a party.' I parked the whip right in the front. I bought it for him. He thought she was there."