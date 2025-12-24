Drake Jokes That Adonis Isn't His "Mini-Me" Anymore

BY Cole Blake 103 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Drake shares his only son, Adonis Graham, with Sophie Brussaux, who welcomed him back in October of 2017.

Drake says that his son, Adonis, isn't his "mini-me anymore." He discussed fatherhood and his relationship with his son during a livestream with BenDaDonnn, earlier this week, as caught by Complex.

"He's so good at soccer," the Toronto rapper said of Adonis, who turned 8 years old, back in October. This prompted Ben to joke: "What you gonna do when he starts beating you up? It's funny when the son start beating the pop up."

"Get my gun," Drake joked about the situation. Ben answered: "Can't do that. You gonna have to get back in that gym, man."

Drake co-parents Adonis with Sophie Brussaux. The two welcomed him back in 2017. Drake has made numerous public appearances with him in the years since,

Read More: Drake And Sophie Brussaux Throw Western-Themed Bash For Adonis' 8th Birthday

Drake's Livestream With BenDaDonnn

In addition to discussing Adonis, Drake also spoke about his upcoming album, Iceman, while streaming with BenDaDonnn. At one point, Ben tried to get a release date for the project by joking: “'When the f*ck is you dropping the album, ugly ass n***a?' Chat, y’all gotta chill." Drake replied: “Nobody said that... See, he’s clip farming. He’s a clip farmer. Nobody even said that, bro. Nobody said that.”

Despite shutting him down, Drake did later provide some more insight as to what's going on with the album. "I'm going on a last recording trip... There's plenty to talk about. We'll talk about it," he said on a more serious note. "Iceman coming soon, y’all boys better duck and get out the way.”

Elsewhere during the livestream, Drake revealed that he purchased the blue Bentley that Quavo gifted to Saweetie when they were still dating and gave it back to the Migos rapper. "You remember when the Saweetie Bentley was going viral?" Drake asked. "There was an ice blue Bentley. It was Saweetie's car. Quavo had gotten it for her. I saw it for sale somewhere, and this is when we were first on Stake, and paper was just running... I was like, 'Imma buy that back for my dog. I kind of tried to do the same thing where I invited him over like, 'Yo, come over. There's a party.' I parked the whip right in the front. I bought it for him. He thought she was there."

Read More: Drake Makes Surprise Stop At Toronto Elementary School To Support Adonis At Soccer Game

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Relationships Drake Reveals He Bought Saweetie's Viral Bentley And Gave It Back To Quavo 1.9K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake Nearly Spits Out His Drink After BenDaDonnn Warns Him About Memphis 4.3K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake's Final "ICEMAN" Update Comes With A Blunt Warning To The Industry 2.9K
Drake &amp; Future In Concert - Chicago, Il Music Drake Trolls Ben Da Donn In Comment Section Of His Instagram Freestyle 2.6K
Comments 0