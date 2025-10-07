It's no secret that Drake shows up for his fans by dropping music and touring every chance he gets. Evidently, he's also sure to show up for those who matter most. Recently, for example, he was spotted stopping by a Toronto elementary school to cheer on his seven-year-old son Adonis at his soccer game.

In a clip shared by No Jumper, he's seen walking by several students and their parents, leaving them in awe. He even made a quick basket when someone off camera tossed him a ball.

Drake has been open about his role as a father in the past. Back in July, he even provided his fans in Amsterdam with a very personal revelation about he was brought into the world. "I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place," he told a crowd mid-show. "A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived."

Drake ICEMAN

Drake's latest visit to Adonis' school comes amid the rollout for his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to drop this year. So far, he's given fans a taste of what's to come with tracks like "Which One" featuring Central Cee and "Dog House" featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat.

He even addressed some of the former friends who turned their backs on him during his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar on "What Did I Miss?." The song has been a massive success too. Just this weekend, it was reported that it surpassed a whopping 100 million streams on Spotify.