Travis Scott has a lot of RIAA certifications to his name, including two to reach the elusive diamond status. That equates to 10 million units sold in the United States. Those tracks include "SICKO MODE" featuring Drake on 2018's ASTROWORLD and "goosebumps" with Kendrick Lamar on 2016's Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.
The latter officially hit that mark on August 28, 2024, but actually was documented moving 13 million copies. Wildly enough though, just one day later, "goosebumps" was certified platinum 15 times over. In 2021, it was eight times platinum.
Then, in November it bumped another million to get to 16, tying it at the time with Drake's "God's Plan" as the highest-certified rap song of all time. His Scorpion smash hit that mark on October 30, 2023.
But now, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar are in a league of their own. On Friday, October 3, per Kurrco, the Cardo Got Wings, CuBeatz, and Yung Exclusive-produced record jumped to 17 times platinum. That's quite the feat, especially, with how quickly "God's Plan" reached that height.
We will see how long the duo holds that title, but for now they can rightfully celebrate this massive accomplishment. Just like it was in 2016, "goosebumps" is still a widely beloved moment and song in La Flame's discography.
Kendrick Lamar Grammys
You can say what you want about his more recent output. However, you can't deny that his older stuff is pretty timeless and stays in constant rotation. For Kendrick, this just another mini leg up on his mortal enemy (you know we had to mention it).
But all three rappers will be vying for Grammy supremacy at next February's award show, looking to add more trophies to their respective piles. Lamar submitted tracks like "GOOD CREDIT," Clipse's "Chains & Whips," his SZA collabs "30 For 30" and "luther," and GNX for a host of categories.
Drake is looking to nab some wins with his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U running mate PARTYNEXTDOOR.
Lastly, Travis Scott sent in his JACKBOYS compilation record JACKBOYS 2, for Best Rap Album.
Read More: Who Is Still Supporting Diddy In Hip-Hop?