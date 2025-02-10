Kendrick Lamar To Become Only The Second Artist With A Double-Diamond Song

Can you guess who else has a record of this magnitude?

If you thought 2024 was an incredible run for Kendrick Lamar, his 2025 might be giving last year a run for its money. He kicked things off by nabbing five GRAMMY awards for his devastating Drake diss record "Not Like Us." Every category he was nominated for (five), he won. Those included Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. In the process of doing so, he would go on to make history with it being the first diss track to ever win a GRAMMY. But the hits keep coming. He also announced a pre-Super Bowl interview with Apple Music to build the hype for the performance.

Then, there's the Halftime Show. So far, it's been highly controversial, with some dubbing it one of/if not the worst one ever. There are a ton of different arguments and points being made from fans and haters alike. You can certainly stand by calling it boring or whatever. But what you can't say is that it was a memorable moment for hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar may have in fact completely ended the Drake saga once and for all and on maybe the biggest stage in the world.

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

Drake can still make a comeback, because well... he is Drake after all. But he's going to have to deliver. He's got a chance to make some noise with his upcoming collaborative project with PARTYNEXTDOOR that's dropping on Valentine's Day called $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. But right now, he's not in the best spot. But as for Lamar, that still isn't it for him in 2025. He will soon be able to add a double diamond record to his Hall-of-Fame-level career, per Hip Hop All Day.

The record to hit that mystifying milestone is his 2017 smash single and DAMN. track "HUMBLE." It's officially sold 20 million units, which means it's just the second to do so since Post Malone and Swae Lee did it with "Sunflower." Also, this is now just the first pure rap song to become double diamond, beating out a plethora of other mainstream smashes. Songs like "goosebumps," "God's Plan" and "SICKO MODE" are just a few that we would have thought would have gotten there first. Especially since "HUMBLE." is not the most well-liked Kendrick song amongst his fans for how "pop rap" it is. But it's an achievement you have to respect. Surely, it will not be the last impressive feat for him in 2025.

