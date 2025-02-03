Drake's Father Dennis Graham Responds To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Grammys Sweep

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, reacted to Kendrick Lamar winning Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. In a clip circulating on social media, someone asks him about the Recording Academy honoring the diss track aimed at his son. He responds: “I don’t care about none of that sh*t. That got nothing to do with me. All the best to him. I don’t do that bullsh*t.”

Record of the Year wasn't the only award Lamar took home on Sunday night either. For "Not Like Us," he also won Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. While accepting the climatic Song of the Year award, he dedicated his win to his hometown of Compton. "My mom and pop out there doing front flips on the couch right now. My son is six years old. Go to sleep, it’s past your bedtime right now," he said on stage.

Dennis Graham Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Win

With his acceptance speech, Lamar also called attention to the victims of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. “I can’t give enough thanks, you know, to these places that I rolled around since high school, you know. Most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena," he said. Lamar's Grammy wins come as he prepares to perform as the headlining act at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, next weekend. After that, he'll be embarking on the co-headlining Grand National Tour with SZA.