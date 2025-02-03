Kendrick Lamar Trolls Drake With Canadian Tuxedo Outfit As "Not Like Us" Sweeps Grammys

Kendrick Lamar appeared to troll Drake at the Grammy Awards with his outfit choice for the event. He rocked a Maison Margiela denim jacket and matching jeans with a denim hat, channeling what is known as a 'Canadian Tuxedo.' In doing so, he took home several awards for his Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." The song notched him Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

Diana Ross was on stage to present him the Song of the Year honor. Lamar said to the crowd: "This is what it’s about, man, because, at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music. I don’t care what it is. We are the culture. It’s gon’ always stay here and live forever. And, to the young artists, like my man [Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson] say, I just hope you respect the art form. That’s all. Respect the art form, and get you where you need to go. All right, salute. I appreciate y’all; love y’all.”

Kendrick Lamar Accepts Grammy Awards For Record Of The Year

He also dedicated his wins to his hometown of Compton. "My mom and pop out there doing front flips on the couch right now. My son is six years old. Go to sleep, it’s past your bedtime right now," he said on stage. At another point, he brought up the recent wildfires impacting Los Angeles. “I can’t give enough thanks, you know, to these places that I rolled around since high school, you know. Most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena," he said.