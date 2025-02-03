Taylor Swift Dancing To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" At The Grammys Is Drake's Worst Nightmare

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"The biggest gangster in the music game" has clearly picked a side.

The 2025 Grammy Awards last night (Sunday, February 2) were quite surreal. Not only did most music fans express surprising satisfaction with how the awards played out (for the most part), but it also made it clear that the whole music industry is just like us fans at the end of the day: the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef was massive. When K.Dot won five Grammys for "Not Like Us," sweeping all his nominations, the crowd went wild every single time. And much to Drizzy's probable chagrin, Taylor Swift – whom he proclaimed the "biggest gangster in the music game" during the Kendrick battle – danced like the biggest Kenny fan in the arena when the West Coast banger won Song of the Year.

Of course, this is not the first time that Taylor Swift has gone viral for her dancing, for better or worse. Her inclusion in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle was one of its oddest angles, but one that Kendrick was still able to flip very well, whether intentionally or not. After all, one of the most iconic pictures from the Grammys this year is one of the West Reading superstar raising a glass to her Compton collaborator onstage.

Read More: Taylor Swift Producer Jack Antonoff Roasts Drake By Joking About Universal Lawsuit

Taylor Swift Dances To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Elsewhere, folks are wondering just how seriously Drake is taking all of this, as online memes don't always translate into celebrity bother. But hearing the whole Grammys arena scream the "A Minor" line in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has to be quite a visceral feeling. As for Taylor Swift, she hasn't really said anything about the beef or her cameos in it, but if a picture says a thousand words, what does a dance say? It's the fitting response.

Meanwhile, reunion collab rumors around Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar continue to surge whenever they're in rollout mode, and we wonder whether or not Drake will ever prove himself right in this regard again. These days, it would certainly sound a lot different from "Bad Blood" in all likelihood, and we doubt that people would express such interest in it if it wasn't for the 6ix God's trolling. So thank you, Aubrey... We don't know why you did all this at your own expense, but it's a noble effort.

Read More: 2025 Grammy Winners: Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, & SZA Lead The Way

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Taylor Swift Album Streaming Record Scorpion Hip Hop News Music Drake Dethroned By Taylor Swift With Massive Album Streaming Record 1163
Syndication: South Bend Tribune Music Taylor Swift Will Allegedly Be Featured On Kendrick Lamar's New Album 2.4K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Kendrick Lamar Named Billboard's Greatest Pop Star Of 2024 Sparking Social Media Uproar 2.3K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Music Kendrick Lamar Plays 4D Chess With Drake By Including Taylor Swift's Producer On "6:16 In LA" 9.5K