Taylor Swift Dancing To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" At The Grammys Is Drake's Worst Nightmare

The 2025 Grammy Awards last night (Sunday, February 2) were quite surreal. Not only did most music fans express surprising satisfaction with how the awards played out (for the most part), but it also made it clear that the whole music industry is just like us fans at the end of the day: the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef was massive. When K.Dot won five Grammys for "Not Like Us," sweeping all his nominations, the crowd went wild every single time. And much to Drizzy's probable chagrin, Taylor Swift – whom he proclaimed the "biggest gangster in the music game" during the Kendrick battle – danced like the biggest Kenny fan in the arena when the West Coast banger won Song of the Year.

Of course, this is not the first time that Taylor Swift has gone viral for her dancing, for better or worse. Her inclusion in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle was one of its oddest angles, but one that Kendrick was still able to flip very well, whether intentionally or not. After all, one of the most iconic pictures from the Grammys this year is one of the West Reading superstar raising a glass to her Compton collaborator onstage.

Taylor Swift Dances To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Elsewhere, folks are wondering just how seriously Drake is taking all of this, as online memes don't always translate into celebrity bother. But hearing the whole Grammys arena scream the "A Minor" line in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has to be quite a visceral feeling. As for Taylor Swift, she hasn't really said anything about the beef or her cameos in it, but if a picture says a thousand words, what does a dance say? It's the fitting response.