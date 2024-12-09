Taylor Swift Producer Jack Antonoff Roasts Drake By Joking About Universal Lawsuit

Jack Antonoff got jokes.

Taylor Swift producer Jack Antonoff got some jokes off at Drake's expense while giving his acceptance speech at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday (Dec. 7). Referring to Drake's lawsuit with Universal Music Group, Antonoff told the audience he has plans to sue the music giant as well. "I'd like to announce that I'm suing Universal," he said for laughs. The joke received mixed reactions. Resulting in Jack suggesting it was good laugh, saying, "That's a pretty good joke you f*ckers."

Drake and Jack Antonoff's issues have never been addressed. Antonoff was instrumental in the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The producer contributed to Lamar's "Euphoria" and the entire GNX album. Antonoff was honored with Producer of the Decade at the Hitmakers Brunch while GNX continued to run rampant on the Billboard charts.

Drizzy has never commented on Jack Antonoff. Drake has been the only one receiving jabs by Antonoff in 2024. The producer joked about Ye over the summer while on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Referencing Ye while discussing why he doesn't like working with men in the music industry.

“I think men… There’s two people that I think are almost too over-sensitive to even function, and it’s men and members of the music industry," explained Antonoff to Jimmy and the audience. "The amount of sensitivity… it’s sort of like watching Kanye. By the way — and Jimmy, you might like this because I know that you have your own relationship with the right and how you interact with them, and you’re much closer to how I see these things than other people. So I just do more of this, like… like if I saw Kanye, I would run up to him and be like, ‘The diaper… your diaper is so full, we have to change your diaper. Your diaper needs to be changed, there’s a huge problem.'”