Jack Antonoff Rips Kanye West On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" With Continued Diaper Jokes

Jack Antonoff brought up the topic of Kanye West while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night. In doing so, he explained why he doesn't like working with men in the music industry and accused the Vultures rapper of wearing diapers. The conversation arose after Kimmel listed off Antonoff's most famous collaborators, all of whom were women.

“I think men… There’s two people that I think are are almost too over-sensitive to even function, and it’s men and members of the music industry," he explained. "The amount of sensitivity… it’s sort of like watching Kanye. By the way — and Jimmy, you might like this because I know that you have your own relationship with the right and how you interact with them, and you’re much closer to how I see these things than other people. I don’t like going to people and, ‘You do this, you do this, blah blah blah,’ because that’s what they want, you know, this sort of type of over-sensitive man. So I just do more of this, like… like if I saw Kanye, I would run up to him and be like, ‘The diaper… your diaper is so full, we have to change your diaper. Your diaper needs to be changed, there’s a huge problem.'”

Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018. (Photo by SEBASTIAN SMITH / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIAN SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Antonoff previously labeled West a "little cry baby b*tch" in a viral post on Twitter from January. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times the following month, he reaffirmed that opinion while praising his collaborator, Taylor Swift. He elaborated that West “just needs his diaper changed so badly.”

Jack Antonoff Speaks With Jimmy Kimmel

Check out Antonoff's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above. It comes after he performed at Coachella with his band, Bleachers. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jack Antonoff and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

