Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Breaks A Rap Streaming Record

The biggest story in hip-hop so far this year has now spawned one of the biggest rap songs of the year. Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef first sparked back in March when Future & Metro Boomin dropped "Like That." That feels like a lifetime ago as there's been numerous responses and developments from across the genre's spectrum. J. Cole and Kanye West have sparked a side-beef of their own while artists like Rick Ross and even Metro Boomin himself weighed in. But at the core it's been about Kendrick and Drake and the newest development proved it.

It's first full day of streaming on Spotify resulted in a massive number of streams. As DJ Akademiks reports, users streamed the song 9,206,498 times. That isn't just an incredibly impressive start for the diss track, it's the biggest single day of any rap song released in 2024 so far. Given that the diss track that started it all "Like That" has racked up more than 200 million streams, the ongoing beef is proving to be a major commercial draw for everyone involved. Earlier this week, Drake's "Push Ups" response track landed in the top 20 of the Hot 100. With "euphoria" pulling off an even stronger start it has the chance to debut even higher.

Kendrick Lamar Breaks 2024 Rap Streaming Record

In the days since "euphoria" dropped, fans have been dissecting every element of the track. That's including creating theories about some of the more abstract lyrics and noticing mistakes like a celebrity switch-up that went viral shortly after the song dropped. Most people online have claimed that Kendrick got the best of Drake in the beef so far. Though some like Joe Budden are hoping that the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper is cooking up a response.

