Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Breaks One Of Taylor Swift's Spotify Streaming Records

The diss tracks from Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef have been extraordinarily successful. Both "euphoria" and "Push Ups" have spent multiple weeks in the top 20 of the Hot 100 with the former jumping up to a new peak of number 3 this week. But that's just the beginning of the story. This week three new songs, two from Kendrick and one from Drake all debuted inside the top 15 of the singles chart. Even within the already heightened achievements of the beef though, Kendrick's "Not Like Us" is lapping the field.

"Not Like Us" debuted at number one on the Hot 100 and didn't even need a full week to do it. The track grabbed the top spot with only five days of tracking its streams and plays, compared to a full seven days for most of its competition. The album is also breaking streaming records left and right. It broke Drake's own record for the most streams of a rap song on Spotify in a single day previously held by his Lil Baby collab "Girls Want Girls." Now the song has reached an even more impressive milestone after a full week on the platform. It's officially the most-streamed song in any single week this decade so far, surpasing Taylor Swift and Post Malone's "Fortnite" from earlier this year and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" which held the record since 2020.

Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track Breaks Even More Records

"Not Like Us" is the second number one hit to spawn from the beef so far. The Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That" which formally kicked the beef off dropped back in March. It went on to debut at the top spot on the Hot 100 where it spent 3 weeks. The track is still inside the top 10 of the chart this week.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" breaking the record for most streams in a single week by any song this decade? Are you surprise that the record was held by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" until earlier this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

