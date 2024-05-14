Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Surpasses 100 Million Streams In Just 9 Days, Sets Spotify Record

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify in under nine days, making it the fastest rap song to do so on the service. The track, which Lamar released as a diss song in his feud with Drake, beat out the Toronto rapper's song "God's Plan" to set the new record. Additionally, "Not Like Us" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Lamar's first song to do so.

Lamar calls out Drake throughout the song, at one point rapping: "Why you trollin' like a b*tch? Ain't you tired? Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-Minor." He also calls out his OVO imprint as well. "They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party, playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," he remarks.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lamar kicked off the feud with Drake back in March by teaming up with Metro Boomin and Future to release, "Like That." In the ensuing weeks, he and Drake traded shots on several songs. Lamar's include "Euphoria," "6:16 In LA," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us." Drake, on the other hand, dropped "Push Ups," Taylor Made Freestyle," "Family Matters," and finally, "The Heart Part 6." That last track dropped on May 5. There's been silence from both artists in the time since.

