Kendrick Lamar & Drake End The Beef On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Another week, another Fire Emoji playlist update rounding up the best of the best this week had to offer as far as new hip-hop releases. Just like last week, we have a whole lot to talk about concerning the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, but you've probably already heard these. Regardless, each and every one of these is (debatably) killer, in chronological order of release: "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us," plus the non-streaming "The Heart Part 6." It was a show-stopping battle that asked more pressing questions than it answered about rap culture and the music industry, but an impressive showing nonetheless.

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, this beef held even more material, as The Game hopped in with a "Freeway's Revenge" diss against Rick Ross that was seemingly exacerbated by their opposing sides in that Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. But other than all that, we have some big albums to talk about, including the much-anticipated Almighty So 2 from Chief Keef. If you're looking for a solid taster for the project, we'd recommend you check out "Grape Trees" with Sexyy Red. Also, we have a brand-new album from Conway The Machine titled Slant Face Killah, on which "Mutty" with Stove God Cooks is a particularly grimy and and enveloping cut.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

As if that wasn't enough material for Fire Emoji, the albums just keep on coming. The title track on Gunna's new LP One Of Wun (plus "neck on a yacht") should indicate just how woozy, intoxicating, and effortlessly engaging that tracklist can be. What's more is that we also have the return of one of the game's greatest with the new Ghostface Killah project, Set The Tone (Guns & Roses). "No Face" with Kanye West is a dusty throwback highlight with a lot of chemistry between both MCs.

Meanwhile, we wanted to show love to some singles this week, as well. There's Future and Tee Grizzley's hard-hitting "Swear To God," Ice Spice's Sean Paul-sampling "Gimme A Light," Kodak Black's introspective "Dis Time," and Key Glock's moody but murderous "The Greatest." Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji pick was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest amazing music drops around the clock.

