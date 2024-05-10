Conway The Machine Confirms There Is Only One "SFK (Slant Face Killah)" On Latest Album

So many big-ticket artists have come through with some fire releases today. Chief Keef, Ghostface Killah, and Gunna are just a handful, but Conway the Machine deserves to be in that conversation. The prolific and gritty Buffalo, New Yorker has been on a torrent streak of releases over the last year and today he is back with a new studio album. In fact, SFK (Slant Face Killah), is the fourth one in the discography of Conway The Machine.

Right from the true opening cut "Mutty" with the ever-so-consistent Stove God Cooks, you know that Conway is not playing around on this project. However, that point was clear when the promotional singles were rolling out. Additionally, SFK was bound to be great based on the stacked set of guest performers. With names like Joey Bada$$, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Key Glock, Tech N9ne, and Raekwon in the fold, fire collaborations are bountiful.

Listen To SFK (Slant Face Killah) By Conway The Machine

On this tape, Conway is delivering his usual dingy boom-bap formula on cuts like "Meth Back!" and "Mutty." But he is also showing that he enjoys bodying trap beats on "Ten/Rya Interlude" and "Raw!" That is especially true on the latter, as Conway is like a hot knife through butter on the speedier drum pattern. Overall, Conway really brings it on the concise 14-song tracklist, and rarely feels like an afterthought at any point.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album SFK (Slant Face Killah) by Conway The Machine? What tracks have you been gravitating toward? Who had the strongest guest performance? Where do you rank this project amongst his studio albums? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Conway The Machine. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

SFK (Slant Face Killah) Tracklist:

Despertar Mutty (feat. Stove God Cooks) Give & Give with Cool & Dre Milano Nights, Pt. 1 Kin Xpress (feat. Larry June) Meth Back! (feat. Method Man, Sk Da King & Flee Lord) Ninja Man with Swizz Beatz Vertino with Joey Bada$$ Ten/Rya Interlude with Key Glock (feat. Rya Maxwell) Dasani Raw! with Tech N9ne Surf & Turf with Jay Worthy (feat. T.F, 2 Eleven & Ab-Soul) Karimi The Red Moon In Osaka (feat. Raekwon)

