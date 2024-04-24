Conway The Machine Announces New Album "SFK" Dropping Soon

Fans of the Griselda trio of Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher hardly ever have to wait long for new music. Already this year, Benny The Butcher dropped his highly anticipated new studio album Everybody Can't Go. The project was originally intended to drop last year but ended up being delayed until late January. That came just a few weeks after Westside Gunn and Conway dropped Hall & Nash 2, their second collaborative album with producer The Alchemist.

Now fans already know when they're getting the next taste of Griselda and they won't have to wait long. Conway The Machine took to Instagram to announce that his next album "SFK" was dropping soon. In fact, it's just a few weeks away with a scheduled release date of May 10. He also shared the artwork for the album, a pretty simple and crude drawing of an angry face. Fans are unclear whether the project is his previous announced WON'T HE DO IT B-sides album or an entire new record. Check out the announcement he shared and the fan reaction to it below.

Conway The Machine's New Album Drops Next Month

While Conway hasn't dropped a new project this year, he seemingly hasn't stopped working for a second. He's released a handful of singles of his own. But he's also appeared as a featured artist on an impressive amount of material across just four months. Back in March he teamed up with Joyner Lucas for the lyrical marvel "Sticks & Stones. " Just a few weeks earlier he dropped the similarly impressive "Veritino" where he goes back-to-back with Joey Bada$$.

He also released an entire new edition of his 38 Spesh collaborative album Speshal Machinery with Big Ghost Ltd. called The Ghronic Edition. What do you think about Conway The Machine dropping a new album in just a few weeks? Do you think SFK is the B-sides album he had been teasing or an entirely new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

