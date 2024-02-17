Conway The Machine & Joey Bada$$ Go The Distance On "Vertino"

It seems like Conway the Machine always has a new track, EP, or album out every Friday. To some that can be very annoying. The reason why is because his voice and messages in his songs can get stale very quick. However, the Buffalo native always finds a way to keep things interesting even with the frequent release pace. That can be said about Conway the Machine's brand-new single "Vertino."

He grabs Joey Bada$$ for this one and both sound great over this dark boom-bap instrumental. The beat is not anything we have not heard Conway on before. But, it just sounds good. Especially at the very end when the grimy guitar loop rolls in. Both New Yorkers rap extensive verses while Joey handles the chorus.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Fuel Reunion Rumors With Valentine's Day Date

Listen To "Vertino" By Conway The Machine & Joey Bada$$

This is the second single that will eventually be on Conway's upcoming project WON'T HE DO IT: Side B. Of course, this is a sequel of sorts to one of his many 2023 releases, WON'T HE DO IT. We got our first taste of it a couple of weeks ago with the song "Give & Give" with production credits from Cool & Dre. That was paired with another track "Mutty," in a two for one situation.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Vertino," by Conway the Machine and Joey Bada$$? Does this song get you excited for Conway's upcoming record WON'T HE DO IT: Side B, why or why not? Is this the better of the two tracks to be on the project? Would you want to see a Joey and Conway collab album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Conway the Machine and Joey Bada$$. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

This the same dope I'm dishin' out, just on a different scale

Let me break it down if you don't see the vicious steel

You see I got them hooked on the real

I bossed up in and went to Columbia for the deal

Like f*** the "pop a pill" s***, this that pure raw they wanna feel

Scarcity in the market, now I'm spendin' the margin

Read More: Cardi B Comes Up In Star Brim's Gang Trial For Racketeering