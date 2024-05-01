Conway The Machine Reveals Stacked Guestlist For Upcoming LP "SFK"

Conway the Machine is a prolific rapper, everyone knows that. But he is also one of the most consistent when it comes to quality. You are really never going to get a bad album from the Buffalo, New York native. Sure, with the rate he drops, there will be the occasional snoozer for some. But you never listen to an album of his and want to turn it off. That is a huge reason why we are extremely excited to share that Conway the Machine will be dropping another new album in the next week called SFK.

According to Genius, this will be his fourth studio album amidst his massive discography. SFK will see a May 10 release and it will follow up a slew of projects from 2023. Those include offerings such as WON'T HE DO IT (his third album), Speshal Machinery, Palermo, Hall & Nash 2, and more. It will also be his second project of the year, coming after a special edition of Speshal called The Ghronic Edition with Big Ghost Ltd.

Conway The Machine Has A Loaded Album OTW

According to HipHopNMore, Conway revealed the cover art about a week ago, which is a slant-faced emoji referencing to Conway's alias as the Slant Faced Killer. Now, we have the guestlist, and it is absolutely loaded with stars and underground legends alike. Names include Swizz Beatz, The Alchemist, Cardo, Ab-Soul, Stove God Cooks, Joey Bada$$, and Conductor Williams, just to list a few. So, it is safe to say we are juiced for this release.

What are your thoughts on the features list for the upcoming album SFK by Conway the Machine? Do you think this project has the potential to be a top 10 rap album of the year, why or why not? What feature are you most excited to hear with Conway?

