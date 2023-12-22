Conway The Machine And Wun Two Match Each Other's Vibes On "Palermo"

Conway the Machine's motor is something that has to be commended. Even though some may feel he goes overboard by dropping so frequently, he manages to put out quality. The messages from each album are all fairly similar too. However, each one is meticulously put together. That is especially true on the production side.

For Conway's fourth album and fifth project overall, he teams up with a German-born producer who goes by Wun Two. This their first time working together and it comes in the form of Palermo. Plenty of tracks were put out ahead of its release. "Brick by Brick" got the ball rolling. The, after that, Conway and Wun Two would drop "Montagna," "Cosca," and "Mind Tricks."

Read More: Blueface Says Chrisean Jr Looks Like Charles Barkley, Says The Baby Isn't His

Listen To Palermo By Conway The Machine And Wun Two

One of the things that Conway is great at is rapping over slow-mo boom-bap and jazz rap beats. He picked a great partner to craft the sounds because he does well here too. Most of them possess a hazy and lo-fi like tinge to them, which come together to provide some haunting vibes as well. It is another solid effort from Conway and Wun Two does well bringing some unique ear candy.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Palermo, by Conway the Machine and Wun Two? Is this the best album that the Buffalo, New York rapper has put out this year? If not, does it at least feature the best production out of all of them? Which songs are you enjoying so far and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Conway the Machine and Wun Two. Finally, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

Palermo Tracklist:

Interlude Carduni Mind Tricks with KNDRX Brick by Brick Cold Dish with Goosebytheway Cosca Zisa (Skit) Montagna with Goosebytheway Bianca Gaspare with Goosebytheway

Read More: Kodak Black Bid For Drug Treatment Denied, Judge Calls Him A "Danger To The Community"