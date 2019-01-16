guests
- MusicFrench Montana Celebrates His Birthday With Chrisean Rock, Offset And MoreFrench Montana turned 39 this week.ByCaroline Fisher6.8K Views
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Reveals She Has Complimentary Weed At Her House For Guests, Shouts Out Moneybagg Yo For The IdeaYou can leave your green at home when visiting Fletcher's pad.ByBen Mock9.0K Views
- SportsDrake Brings Out Kevin Durant & Lamar Jackson During D.C. Tour StopThe "It's All A Blur" tour became a local affair in the DMV.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.6K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg, Stephen Jackson, Bun B & More To Join Lil Wayne On "Young Money Radio"Lil Wayne announced the guests for the upcoming episode of "Young Money Radio," including Snoop Dogg, Stephen Jackson, Killer Mike, Bun B, and more.ByLynn S.4.7K Views
- TVSnoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Give Green Day Cooking Lessons On "Ellen"Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart hosted "Ellen" and showed Green Day how to make the perfect snacks for an Oscars viewing party.ByLynn S.1.6K Views
- GramDiddy Reflects On His 50th Birthday Bash With Short Film: WatchSerious FOMO.ByChantilly Post1.5K Views
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Reportedly Unable To Book Guests For Talk Show Due To Mean Girl WaysWendy Williams' savage remarks are coming back to haunt her. ByChantilly Post25.6K Views
- NewsTory Lanez & Dappy Put Their Shooters On Hold In The Plug's "Not Today" VideoTory Lanez and Dappy star in the lavish video for The Plug's "Not Today."ByDevin Ch6.1K Views
- MusicBrockhampton Readying "Summer Album," Thanks To Shia LaBeouf's "Therapy"Kevin Abstract talks YesJulz, Shia LaBeouf, and Brockhampton's upcoming plans in GQ's latest cover story.ByDevin Ch2.4K Views
- MusicDJ Khaled Graces XXL Cover Without "Prince Jewel" AsahdDJ Khaled garners a special 32-page edition of XXL Mag, all to himself.ByDevin Ch2.8K Views
- MusicBlueface's "Buss Down Tour" Announced For July With Loaded Supporting CastThe "Buss Down Tour" boasts an impressive undercard with Sada Baby, Asian Da Brat, NLE Choppa, etc.ByDevin Ch8.0K Views
- MusicDesiigner's 22nd Birthday Sparks Weird Episode Between Jake & Logan PaulDesiigner celebrated his 22nd party in the company Chris Brown and a whole platoon of "male testosterone."ByDevin Ch20.9K Views
- MusicFreddie Gibbs' "Bandana" Will Feature Pusha-T, Black Thought, Anderson .Paak & MoreFreddie Gibbs shares the deets on "Bandana" with a German hip-hop magazine.ByDevin Ch15.0K Views
- EntertainmentFrench Montana, Younes Bendjima & More Party Hard For Kourtney Kardashian's 40th BirthdayKourtney knows how to throw a party. ByChantilly Post3.8K Views
- MusicThe Weeknd, Meek Mill & Young Thug Bless NAV's "Bad Habits" TracklistA host of well-liked characters make up the tracklist for NAV's forthcoming album.ByDevin Ch6.1K Views
- MusicBuju Banton Reminds Jamaicans Why He's "The Champion" In Return ConcertDJ Khaled documented Buju's "Long Walk to Freedom" concert from his cozy perch onstage.ByDevin Ch12.1K Views
- MusicJa Rule Defends His Innocence As The Fyre Festival Docs Make The RoundsJa Rule slams the makers of "Fyre Fraud" and "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened." ByDevin Ch10.8K Views
- MusicLil Wayne & Childish Gambino Headline The 2019 Broccoli City FestivalBroccoli City 2019 boasts a loaded lineup.ByDevin Ch2.0K Views