French Montana Celebrates His Birthday With Chrisean Rock, Offset And More

French Montana turned 39 earlier this week, and to celebrate, he invited a slew of his celebrity friends to party with him in LA. The party's theme was "Playboy Nights," and boasted a plethora of live entertainers. Fire dancers, nearly-nude DJs, and more served to make the evening one to remember. Of course, social media users are buzzing about which of the artist's friends made appearances at the event. The turnout looks to have been pretty impressive, as photos and clips continue to surface online.

Chrisean Rock, for one, pulled up to the party, posing for various photos alongside French Montana with a diamond-encrusted pacifier in her mouth. She even led his "Happy Birthday" singalong. Offset and Chris Brown were also spotted having a good time at the event, despite the latter being busy with his brand-new LP that arrived today, 11:11.

Chrisean Rock Stops By French Montana's Party

Clearly, French Montana had no shortage of recognizable faces there to cheer him on as he celebrates yet another successful year. Though the hitmaker was all smiles during the event, he just recently found himself in some hot water during a trip to Columbia last month. Columbian authorities stopped him in his tracks to conduct a thorough search of his private jet. Luckily for him, they didn't find anything, but that didn't stop him from detailing the "Pit Stop" on social media.

"Colombia, I love y'all, but y'all ain't have to do me like this. You know we Coke Boys, but we ain't Coke Boys like that," he told viewers. "I know y'all seen the strip clubs all f**ked up," he continued, "They thought I was comin' to save the streets bringing a big load... They ain't find nothing though, we good!" What do you think of French Montana's birthday party? Are you impressed by the artist's guest list? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

