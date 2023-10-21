Lola Brooke Links With French Montana For High-Energy New Song “Pit Stop”

Lola Brooke is turning all the way up. Fresh off the release of her Bryson Tiller collab for "You," Lola is back and better. This time, she joins forces with 3x Grammy-nominated recording artist French Montana for new single, "Pit Stop." The song is accompanied by a music video and is a turn-up, bass-heavy anthem. While her previous release "You," showcased her ability to make chill and soulful R&B music, this new release is completely different. In "Pit Stop," we see Lola back to her high-energy self. Her emergence as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry has garnered her a devoted fan base, and with "Pit Stop," she takes her career to new heights. Back-to-back high-profile collabs are helping her reach new audiences.

However, the collaboration with French Montana, a heavyweight in the music world, speaks volumes about Lola's exceptional talent and the respect she commands among her peers. "Pit Stop" doesn't just make an entrance; it explodes onto the scene. Lola and French Montana take center stage with their energetic verses, each line dripping with charisma and raw authenticity. Moreover, the track can be described as a club banger.

Lola Brooke Recruits French Montana For New Single

Moreover, the excitement doesn't stop there. The official music video, released in tandem with the single, vividly captures the essence of "Pit Stop." Set in New York, the two are seen turning up. The video compliments the lyrics of the song forsure. However, the synergy between Lola Brooke and French Montana speaks volumes. Their chemistry is undeniable, and it's reflected in the music.

Lola Brooke's 2023 XXL Freshman status highlights what a fantastic year she's been having in her career. One of the standout features that sets Lola apart from her peers is her unique, deep rap voice, which resonates with listeners. Furthermore, among her notable achievements this year was the much-anticipated remix of her hit track, "Don't Play With It," where she collaborated with renowned artists like Latto and Yung Miami, further solidifying her place in the rap and hip-hop scene. Lola Brooke is on a roll! Let us know what you think of the new track "Pit Stop" ft. French Montana on HNHH.

Quoteable Lyrics:

Right n****a right bag, she gon' slide (She gon' slide, she gon' slide)

But you know that b**ch ain't mine

Hatin' on the wave like we ain't birth you n***as

Feelin' like Jerry Jones, man, I hate you n***as (Ha)

