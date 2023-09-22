Lola Brooke Tags Bryson Tiller For New Single “You”

Lola Brooke is in her bag with this song! The Brooklyn native delivered an R&B-tinged song and it's completely left field from what fans would expect. The "Don't Play With It" rapper teams up with Bryson Tiller for their new collaborative effort "You." The exciting track is a breath of fresh air, with upbeat melodies and a sweet chorus. The song samples "Get Me Home" by rap princess Foxy Brown featuring R&B group Blackstreet. Foxy Brown is another NYC-native female rapper, so it's only right that Lola pay homage with this collab. Undoubtedly, the reworked song by Lola and Bryson has a nostalgic feel to it.

Produced by the talented Khris Riddick-Tynes and LilJuMadeDaBeat, "You" exemplifies Lola Brooke's ability to switch between her high-energy mode, to producing music that has a chill soulful R&B melody. On the track, she delivers bars in her signature deep voice, the magnetic allure that first captivated listeners in the first place. In a historically male-dominated hip-hop scene, Lola confidently holds her own alongside male peers and makes her presence felt. With each release, Brooke shows how she grows as an artist.

Lola Brooke and Bryson Tiller Share Chemistry In The Video

To complement the release of "You," Lola Brooke has unveiled an official music video that serves as the perfect visual counterpart to the track. The video features Bryson and takes viewers on a captivating journey, leading up to a glamorous red carpet event where Lola Brooke arrives to paparazzi. As the photographers eagerly await her arrival, the video captures the infectious energy of the track. And her and Bryson definitely look like they have chemistry together on this song.

Lola Brooke's musical journey continues to evolve daily. Going viral numerous times for her funny personality and moments on stage, her active presence on social media signifies a dedicated fan base who wants to see her win. In conclusion, Lola Brooke's "You" is a testament to her ability to switch things up. With a sample that pays homage to rap icon Foxy Brown, this track showcases Lola's unique talent for blending genres and creating music that resonates with a wide audience. The accompanying music video adds an extra layer of glamour and excitement, cementing Lola Brooke's position as an artist to continue to watch. Stay posted to HNHH for more Lola Brooke music news.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a b***ss Brooklyn brown skin b**ch (Brown skin b**ch)

And I love a hood nigga with some toxic d**k (Ayy, you get me)

Nothing but some socks, he from Bronx in it (Woah)

Have me walking all crooked in my Crocs and shit (Brrr)

