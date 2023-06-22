Lola Brooke is still in the beginning stage chapters of her career, and some big things have already happened in it. The New York rapper has already released several viral songs, appeared at music festivals, and is one of the 2023 XXL Freshmen. Lola’s distinct vocal delivery helps set her apart from her contemporaries, but she has also worked with many of them. Her music’s energy and aggression are what draw many listeners in. She has only released singles but listeners eagerly await a full project ‌from her. With her being selected as an XXL Freshman this year, anyone still unfamiliar will find out exactly what she can do in the cypher and freestyle segments from the publication.

Lola Brooke’s Influences: From Family & Rap Legends

Lola Brooke started in Brooklyn, where she was born in the late ’90s. Her mother became a widow after she was born. Her musical origins connect directly to her cousin, Jah, whom she made music with on Pro Tools. These sessions happened at her Aunt’s house, but enjoying music and dancing were a constant among all her family members.

Her musical influences are artists from the late 2000s and beyond, such as Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, and Meek Mill. However, she also admired legendary women in the rap game, such as Foxy Brown and Missy Elliott. In terms of writing music, she spoke with Flaunt about how it birthed from her diary and journal entries. Music was a form of expression for her where she could share thoughts she wasn’t comfortable having conversations about. Her stage name is a combination of the Looney Tunes character Lola Bunny and her hometown.

Lola Brooke Has Released Multiple Singles

Lola dropped her first music video for a song called “2017 Flow” in 2017. Next, she released “Not The Same” and “Sh*ttin’ Me.” However, she skyrocketed in popularity with her single “Don’t Play With It,” which featured Billy B, in 2021. In 2023, she released a remix that featured two other chart-topping names in the rap game: Latto and Yung Miami.

In 2022 she released “Here I Come,” and in 2023, she appeared on “Conceited” with Flo Milli and fellow New York artist Maiya The Don. Her singles from 2023 include “So DISRESPECTFUL,” which loosely connects to the 50 Cent song of the same name. Additionally, “Just Relax” samples and interlopes the iconic “The Choice is Yours (Revisited)” by the New York duo Black Sheep. Lola stated that her debut project’s name is Lil Big Momma, but she has not shared a release date yet.

Lola Brooke Has Already Met Rap & Culture Titans

Lola Brooke has already made multiple festival and concert appearances. These include being brought out during Future’s concert at the Barclays Center and by Pharrell at his Something in the Water Festival. She’s also had her own sets at Rolling Loud NYC and other festivals. She most recently appeared on a few tour dates with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

These co-signs extend even further as she’s received them from other New York figures like DJ Envy and Jadakiss. Lola shared that her Mom and aunties were big fans of Jadakiss, too, making their meeting even more memorable. She also appeared among legends when she was on the ABC documentary Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes and Reflections. Hosted by Angie Martinez, she sat with MC Lyte, fashion designer June Ambrose, host Melissa Ford, and Roc Nation President Shari Bryant.

Lola Brooke’s Elevation Continues

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Rapper Lola Brooke performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9’s Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The chapters in Lola Brooke’s music journey continue to expand every day. She’s done interviews that showcase her character outside of the music and is active on social media with her listeners. In June, she was announced as a member of the 2023 XXL Freshman class. With her constantly elevating in popularity, this was no surprise to her listeners. Once a group that featured only men, Lola holds her own amongst the men and stands with fellow women TiaCorine and GloRilla. Lola getting her chance to shine here will bring even more eyes to her career, and she’ll bring them with her when she releases her debut project, Lil Big Momma, in the near future.

