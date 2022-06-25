brooklyn rap
- MusicLola Brooke: The Rise Of A Formidable Force In RapLola Brooke is apart of this year's XXL Freshmen class, so get to know the rising New York star.By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureLil Kim Then & Now: Her Transformation Into An IconDespite all her setbacks, Lil Kim still exudes unwavering confidence both musically and in showbiz.By Michael Amimo
- MixtapesKillah Priest Unleashes "Ragnarok" Remix AlbumThe Wu-Tang affiliate put a new sheen on his 2021 album with fresh new beats.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsCJ Fly Shares New Song, "TOP"The Brooklyn MC is shooting for Top 10 status and calling out the greats on this new boom-bap track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsJay Critch Shares "Up All Night"Jay Critch delivers his new single, "Up All Night."By Aron A.
- NewsBrooklyn's Own J.I. Drops New Mixtape "Young & Restless Vol. 1 Baby Don"J.I. is back with possibly his biggest album yet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares