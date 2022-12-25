Seasoned Brooklyn MC CJ Fly is back with a new single, “TOP.” After this year’s EP, The PhaRaOh’s Return, it seems Fly continued honing that boom-bap sound. In particular, this track is one of the rapper’s most boastful, confident, and self-referential in regards to the rap game. On this song, CJ is hungry, focused on getting his proper flowers for his talent, and displaying it in full.

SANTA ANA, CA – APRIL 20: Rapper CJ Fly performs onstage during the Smokers Club 420 event at The Observatory on April 20, 2017 in Santa Ana, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Instrumentally, the song is some mid-tempo boom-bap with dramatic but distant piano passages. However, the beat itself is very crisp, with a lot of rhythmic variation and a clean acoustic sound. Moreover, the live drums on the song really accentuate its raw nature. Still, it doesn’t get too muddled to the point where CJ becomes unintelligible.

On the bar-for-bar level, the Brooklyn native spits some impressive lines throughout the song. Specifically, he gets competitive, name-dropping some of the best in the rap game. So there’s a lot of talk of his influences as well, such as Biggie, Jay, Nas, and Kendrick. However, CJ rapped proudly of how far he’s come since then. Later in the song, he says he improves with every album and details the other places he draws inspiration from.

All in all, this new single from CJ Fly is a really smooth performance over a really smooth beat, and it does show his skill well. His delivery is understated but clear, and the song’s direct lyrical nature reinforces the simple instrumental. With whatever he does next, it’s sure to be forward momentum from the Brooklyn MC.

but never forget you’re a guest and you don’t live here — SENSEI FLY (@CJFLY_) December 21, 2022

What did you think of CJ Fly’s boastful new track, “TOP”? Let us know in the comments and check out some notable lyrics down below. Still, if you haven’t listened, be sure to check the boom-bap excursion on your preferred streaming service. Also, as always, stay locked in to HNHH for the best new music in the rap game every week.

Quotable Lyrics

Competitive, I’m coming for the whole industry,

Dreamville, all of Griselda, the whole TDE,

Drake, Jack, Tyler, Keem, Cordae, Pusha T,

You can’t talk about your top ten and not mention me,

Name your favorite rapper, I’ll put ’em out of their misery