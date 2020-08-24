new york hip-hop
- Songsevilgiane, sniper2004 & SADPONY Eschew The Hip-Hop Game On New Single "i don't wanna be a rapper": Streamevilgiane continues to be one of the most exciting and prolific producers today, and his collaborative roster grows in captivating fashion.ByGabriel Bras Nevares706 Views
- MixtapesHeems Pays Tribute To His Mother "VEENA" On Second LP Of 2024The Indian American underground vet is back with a new personal record. ByZachary Horvath701 Views
- MusicJim Jones Discusses Roc-A-Fella Breakup's Impact On New York Hip-HopThe Dipset MC spoke on all the different styles of East Coast rap, specifically in the Big Apple, that Roc-A-Fella had in the palm of its hand.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.2K Views
- MusicMelle Mel Believes Busta Rhymes Is Better Than Jay-ZThe Furious Five member keeps dishing out hot rapper takes, and his latest is that Busta outperforms Hov as an MC.ByGabriel Bras Nevares916 Views
- MusicDave East Raps Nas Verse Flawlessly When Asked About The First Verse He MemorizedIn an interview with HipHopDX on the Grammys red carpet, the New York MC spit Nas' "You Won't See Me Tonight" perfectly.ByGabriel Bras Nevares794 Views
- MusicLL Cool J Speaks On Upcoming Album, Praises Q-Tip's ProductionThe legendary rapper got fans excited for his first album in ten years on the Grammys red carpet.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1260 Views
- MixtapesColdxman Makes His Mark With Debut Album, "Amor Fati"While this is the New York resident's debut, he's long been an accomplished musician and mind, and that experiences comes through.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.6K Views
- MixtapesKillah Priest Unleashes "Ragnarok" Remix AlbumThe Wu-Tang affiliate put a new sheen on his 2021 album with fresh new beats.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1180 Views
- SongsCJ Goes "GANGSTA" On New SongThe Staten Island MC is kicking off the year with more introspection and focus in his catalog.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.6K Views
- MusicLL Cool J Teases New Album In 2023The legendary Queens rapper says that he's competing with himself and bringing a great body of work.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1253 Views
- MixtapesHomeboy Sandman Drops Ethereal Album, "12 Days Of Christmas & Día De Los Reyes"After a string of singles every day in the lead-up to this album, the Queens MC finally gives us his holiday effort in full.ByGabriel Bras Nevares958 Views
- SongsHomeboy Sandman Starts Year With New Song "Eighth Day Of Christmas"The Queens MC is dropping one single every day up until his new album, and this eighth track in the series is smooth as butter.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1219 Views
- SongsSmoke DZA Releases Monstrous Song, "What Would Push Do"The bass-heavy cut comes from his latest album, "Money For Dummies."ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views
- SongsCJ Fly Shares New Song, "TOP"The Brooklyn MC is shooting for Top 10 status and calling out the greats on this new boom-bap track.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.0K Views
- SongsSmoke DZA & Curren$y Deliver "Park Bench Blues"The two veteran spitters have linked again over a nice blend of smooth melodies and hard drums.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.9K Views
- MixtapesVado Returns With New Project, "Long Run Vol. 3"The latest mixtape from the New York rapper features Lloyd Banks, Jim Jones, Dave East, and more.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1022 Views
- MusicLloyd Banks Recalls Scrapping Trap Mixtape After Trinidad James' Comments On NYLloyd Banks says that he was once working on a trap mixtape with DJ Drama, but scrapped it after hearing Trinidad James' comments on New York Hop Hop.ByCole Blake8.3K Views
- NewsBrooklyn's Own J.I. Drops New Mixtape "Young & Restless Vol. 1 Baby Don"J.I. is back with possibly his biggest album yet.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.1K Views
- Original ContentMelii Protects Her Space And SoundMelii talks about doing covers, friends in the industry, working with 6LACK on "You Ain't Worth It" and more.ByRose Lilah5.4K Views
- MusicSmoove'L Aims For King Of NY Status With Debut Album "Ice Cups And Shootouts"Smoove'L is aiming to be the next Brooklyn native to make a claim on the rap scene, and his debut album "Ice Cups And Shootouts" may be the one to put him at the top.ByKeenan Higgins1.8K Views
- Original ContentDave East Reflects On "Karma 3," His Favorite Lyricists, & Signing With NasFollowing the release of Dave East's "Karma 3," we caught up with the lyricist to talk about the project, his writing process, and the albums that inspired him.ByMitch Findlay6.8K Views