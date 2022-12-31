Smoke DZA just released a new album Money For Dummies, and it’s full of varied highlights and a little something for everyone. However, one of the album’s most visceral and immediate moments came in the form of “What Would Push Do.” Moreover, DZA fans might expect an even fusion of smooth flows, cloudy instrumentation, and a more classic-sounding beat. Still, the 38-year-old still has some tricks up his sleeve, as this track is undoubtedly nasty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Smoke DZA attends Conway “God Don’t Make Mistakes” Album Listening Party on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Firstly, the track title might raise some eyebrows at first. In fact, it references Pusha T’s track “What Would Meek Do?” off of his critically acclaimed 2018 album, DAYTONA. Not only does the instrumental follow a similar rhythm, tempo, and swing, but DZA’s delivery is similar to Push’s. Furthermore, there’s a nasty rasp to Smoke’s voice on this cut, to the point that one’s expecting Push’s “Yuuugh!” to pop out anytime.

Still, the obvious homage doesn’t dip too hard into rip-off territory. For one, DZA’s lyrical approach is a little more sprawling and varied. Then there’s the instrumental itself. The chorus of “Today, we selling’ bass” is emphasized by a monstrous drop. Moreover, the bass feels borderline overwhelming on this cut, which one can’t say about a chunk of his previous 2022 output.

What’s more is that “What Would Push Do” is the exception on Money For Dummies, not the rule. There’s more soulful boom-bap, drumless street tales, and wavy weed anthems. However, amid DZA’s skill set, this is a sound that fans surely wouldn’t mind seeing explored and developed.

What did you think of Smoke DZA’s new album cut, “What Would Push Do”? Let us know in the comments and peep some standout bars down below. Still, if you haven’t heard Money For Dummies yet, you can find the new song and album on your preferred streaming service. Also, as always, keep checking in on HNHH for the best new hip-hop each week.

Quotable Lyrics

Give you samples on a sample (Uh)

Anytime I get a chance to how I handle

Let ’em chase the crumbs like Gretel and Hansel

I was on the rich like Max was on the Grand Cru