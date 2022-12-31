Smoke DZA just released a new album, Money For Dummies, right before 2023 rolls around. Still, it follows a run of great releases this year like his October project 10,000 HRS. Moreover, he released it along with his brand The Smokers Club and the announcement of a new record label. Furthermore, this album matches that excitement with a great set of tracks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 27: Wayne “Wayno” Clark (L) and Smoke DZA attend Smoke DZA’s “A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed” Listening Party at Jue Lan Club on February 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Meanwhile, the brand’s co-founder Jonny Shipes announced the inception of Smokers Club Records in 2023 via Instagram.

“Earlier this year Me, DZA & Bubz sat down & mapped out the next phases & goals of The Smokers Club,” Jonny wrote. “When we took a step back & looked at how we started the Club & what influenced us since the beginning, it always came back to Great Music & Smoking Great Weed.

“Over the years We’ve done some Legendary tours & festivals, launched a clothing line & cannabis brand,” he continued. “We have had a great run these past 12 years. All 3 of us started out making music so it was only right goin into ‘23 we launch Smokers Club Records.”

Likewise, this new album from Smoke DZA offers what he’s best at. Tracks such as the single “Park Bench Blues” are perfect examples of his hazy delivery, era-fusing production, and lyrical skill. While the subject matter is consistent and familiar, the tightly packed tracklist offers plenty of instrumental variety. Moreover, there’s the drumless-influenced title track, the soulful “Quarter Million $ Mattress,” and the bass-heavy banger “What Would Push Do.”

However, the Harlem MC and his producers aren’t the only ones impressing listeners on this album. Curren$y and Bizzle both deliver engaging wordplay and provide compelling atmosphere on their tracks that matches well with DZA’s flow.

What did you think of Smoke DZA and The Smokers Club’s new album, Money For Dummies? Also, what about his other projects from this year? Let us know in the comments and check out the tracklist below. However, if you haven’t checked it out yet, you can find the new tape on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest great albums.

Tracklist