Despite releasing a solid 8-track project back in October titled 10,000 HRS, this New York rapper had plenty more hours to put in this year. Smoke DZA has returned with a new single “Park Bench Blues” featuring New Orleans’ Curren$y. The two are frequent collaborators; the last track they gave us was “Wish Upon A Star” off of 10,000 HRS. On this new song, both rappers ride over an aloof flute sample topped with hard drums to match.

LONG BEACH, CA – APRIL 28: Rapper Smoke DZA attends the Smokers Club Festival at The Queen Mary on April 28, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

For those unfamiliar with DZA’s work, we’d recommend projects from this year like Mood Swings with Real Bad Man. There, he displays his penchant for hazy flows, evocative descriptions, and elaborate rhyme schemes. Also, he tends to choose different production styles for different tracks. The 38-year-old sounds just as fitting on “Park Bench Blues”‘s trap beat as he does on drumless beats.

Furthermore, this track is a compelling synthesis of old-school sample work and more contemporary and atmospheric trap production. Both elements are minimal and raw in the mix, with neither overpowering the other. The melodic woodwind loop doesn’t change, but it’s pleasing enough to the ear to stick around. Moreover, it contrasts wonderfully with the deep bass that kicks in with Curren$y’s verse. Additionally, the snares and minimal hi-hats are incredibly sharp, with tones that cut through the rest of the track.

Meanwhile, Smoke DZA and Curren$y deliver some chilled-out verses that cycle through street topics. The New Orleans native comes through with slightly more aggressive energy, as his flows and rhymes evolve and morph into each other. DZA, on the other hand, delivers some vivid weed bars, a more measured flow, and direct punchlines. “Catching packages like Odell” is one of a few gems sprinkled in the track. With a new collaborative album with Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk, and Wiz Khalifa on the way, we’re sure to get more of those.

But what did you think about this track. You can check out “Park Bench Blues” by Smoke DZA featuring Curren$y on your preferred streaming service. Also, peep more standout bars below and stay tuned to HNHH for the best new rap releases.

Quotable Lyrics

Me and top shelf pot, that’s a love story,

Puff-puff in Cullinans, moving luxury,

Every two hundred I make, I gotta tuck 40,

Have two Ms saved the time I touch 40