east coast hip-hop
- SongsRansom & Nicholas Craven Tap Talib Kweli & Raina Simone For "Minority Report"The chilling cut appears on their collaborative project, "Directors Cut 4."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesMach-Hommy Drops Ethereal Project, "Notorious Dump Legends: Volume 2"For fans of drumless hip-hop, raw lyricism, and lo-fi production, the Haitian-American MC continues his prolific dominance in all those areas.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesCRIMEAPPLE Becomes "El Cantante" On New AlbumThe Hackensack, NJ rapper is bubbling up with abstract flows and bilingual skill.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesSmoke DZA & The Smokers Club Drop New Album "Money For Dummies"The New York MC and his brand just dropped a versatile but hard-hitting album to start their record label.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsCJ Fly Shares New Song, "TOP"The Brooklyn MC is shooting for Top 10 status and calling out the greats on this new boom-bap track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesBun B & Statik Selektah Release "Trillstatik 2"Amid a collage of collaborators and guests, two hip-hop legends combine their trademark sounds with ease.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBenny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, Elcamino & Heem Drop "We Here"The Black Soprano Family, an offshoot of Griselda, have dropped a laidback and lyrically dense new single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRansom, Lloyd Banks & V Don Unleash "Short Notice"Ransom and V Don have recruited Brooklyn's own Lloyd Banks ahead of their upcoming album, "Chaos Is My Ladder."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesMIKE & Wiki Link On The Alchemist-Produced "One More" EPThe EP is part of a collaborative campaign with Patta and Tommy Hilfiger, yet it sounds anything but corporate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKirk Knight Takes Us On A "Walkthru"The Pro Era affiliate trades the boom-bap beats for some woozy and bustling trap.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsMIKE Shares Woozy New Track, "What Do I Do?"Over a pitched-down vocal sample and some haunting synths, NYC rapper MIKE floats on the beat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsBlack Thought & Danger Mouse Drop "Because" With Joey Bada$$ & RussThe fuzzy and soulful new song will appear on the album "Cheat Codes."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentPeter Rosenberg Talks New Album, The Idea Of "Real Hip-Hop" & Jay-Z's G-CheckAhead of the release of "Real Late," we caught up with Peter Rosenberg for an in-depth conversation on his new album, his role in New York hip-hop, the return of Summer Jam, and more.By Aron A.