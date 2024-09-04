Conway The Machine & Ransom Announce A Brand-New Collab Project And It's Coming Soon

Two of New York's underground G.O.A.T.s are linking up for what should be a lean and mean tape.

Conway the Machine and Ransom were getting some fans hopeful over this past weekend. Two of New York's underground greats, along with producer V Don and Lloyd Banks, dropped a posse cut, "Higher Killer". The single is dark and intense, and of course features great rapping from all three MCs. During its release, neither artist involved mentioned anything about it being a lead off track. However, if you were checking out the Genius page for it, it was saying that "Higher Killer" was off a project.

It was listed under Chaos Is My Ladder Too, a collab tape between Ransom, Conway, and V Don. Fans were wondering if this was actually the start to a project roll out last Friday. Now, those suspicions are confirmed, according to HipHopDX. Ransom shared a joint Instagram post with the Griselda affiliate on the main feed with a revealing caption and image. The official cover consists of intimidating black and white portraits of the two rappers.

Conway The Machine & Ransom Got Off To A Great Start Already

It's easily one of the coldest covers of the year. But Ransom wasn't done spilling details. According to the caption, fans don't have to wait hardly any longer for Chaos Is My Ladder Too. "Chaos Is My Ladder 🪜 🪜 with @whoisconway The MACHINE & @vdonsoundz the Dark WIZARD FRIDAY!!!!". To be clear that is this week, September 6. Everyone, including us, is clearly ready for this to happen as evidenced by all of the "🔥" in the comments section.

